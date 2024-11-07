Chhath Puja Travel Surge: Railways Launches Over 500 Special Trains

The Railway Board announced on Wednesday that more than 500 special trains have been organized to handle the return rush of travelers after Chhath Puja, starting from November 8. This measure aims to accommodate passengers returning from their hometowns with added services planned for Samastipur and Danapur divisions to meet local demand.

The surge in travel following Chhath Puja is expected to begin on November 8, and the Railway Board has arranged for 164 special trains to handle the increased passenger load. Moreover, Indian Railways plans to operate 160 special trains on November 9, 161 on November 10, and 155 on November 11, ensuring ample capacity during this festive period.

Record-breaking figures were achieved by Indian Railways on November 4, transporting 120.72 lakh passengers in a single day; these included both reserved and non-suburban passengers. From October 1 to November 30, Indian Railways increased special train services by 73%, announcing a total of 7,724 to facilitate seamless travel during the peak festival season.

(With inputs from agencies.)