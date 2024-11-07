Left Menu

Historic White Coat Ceremony Marks New Era for International Medical Students

On November 5, 2024, Universidade Catolica Timorense held its inaugural White Coat Ceremony for its first international MBBS batch at The Music Academy, Chennai. The event, attended by dignitaries and families, symbolized the students' transition to the clinical phase of their education, emphasizing global collaboration in medical learning.

In a significant development for Universidade Catolica Timorense, located in Dili, Timor-Leste, a historic White Coat Ceremony for the inaugural international MBBS batch was held on November 5, 2024, at The Music Academy in Chennai. This landmark event represents a new beginning in medical education, particularly for students from diverse international backgrounds, as they embark on their clinical journey.

Commencing at 2:00 PM, the ceremony drew students, their families, and a host of esteemed guests, reinforcing the university's commitment to providing top-tier medical education internationally. Francisco Dionisio Fernandes, Charge d'Affaires at the Timor-Leste Embassy in New Delhi, underscored the occasion's global importance, symbolizing a growing collaboration in the medical field.

The event also saw addresses from distinguished individuals like Dr. Seyed Abdul Cader, President of the Indian Medical Association, Chennai, and Praveen Gajera of Jay Ambe Group of Institutions. Dr. Raja Thangappan, Deputy Director of UCT, emphasized ethics and global medical standards while celebrating the collective efforts of students and their families. Concluding with the Indian National Anthem, the ceremony left an indelible mark on all attendees.

