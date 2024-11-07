Bridging Economies: India's Strategic Ties with Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met top CEOs and business leaders in Australia to emphasize economic synergies between the two nations. During his visit, he outlined the ongoing transformations in India, particularly in digital advancements, infrastructure development, manufacturing, and skills training.

Jaishankar described the robust business and investment linkages as crucial to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In Sydney, he communicated with the Indian diaspora, acknowledging their role in strengthening bilateral relations.

Further engaging with foreign policy experts at the Lowy Institute, Jaishankar illuminated the dynamic developments within India's strategic relations, showcasing the potential for enhanced cooperation with Australia.

