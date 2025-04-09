Left Menu

BHEL and Nuovo Pignone Forge Strategic Partnership for Fertilizer Sector Growth

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Italy-based Nuovo Pignone International to pursue compressor train revamp projects in India's fertilizer industry. This strategic partnership aims to boost BHEL's renovation and modernization business share in the sector by around 50%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:29 IST
BHEL and Nuovo Pignone Forge Strategic Partnership for Fertilizer Sector Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a state-owned enterprise, has joined hands with the Italy-based Nuovo Pignone International through a newly inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced on Wednesday.

The agreement marks a decade-long collaboration focused on bidding for compressor train revamp opportunities within India's thriving fertilizer sector. According to the regulatory filing, Nuovo Pignone will act as the nominated vendor, working in tandem with BHEL under specified terms.

BHEL anticipates that this strategic alliance will enhance its market footprint, capturing about 50% of the business share in financial terms. The partnership underscores BHEL's strategic aspirations in the renovation and modernization of the fertilizer sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025