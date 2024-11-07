Navigating Global Workforce Dynamics: Jaishankar's Vision

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined visions for a more integrated global workforce, stressing the importance of strategically navigating immigration and mobility. Speaking to CEOs and business leaders in Australia, Jaishankar highlighted the corporates' role in deciding talent mobility amidst evolving global demands.

Emphasizing India's pivotal position, Jaishankar discussed the proliferation of around 1,800 global capability centers in India, generating approximately USD 150 billion. He pointed to the necessity for economic justifications of mobility, predicting intensified trends driven by technological and demographic changes, and the need for fostering economic value.

In light of recent geopolitical shifts, Jaishankar also conveyed optimism about the geopolitical landscape, emphasizing environmentally sustainable initiatives like green hydrogen and electric mobility. He underscored strategic partnerships with Australia for investment and development, aimed at accelerating growth in digital infrastructure, manufacturing, and skills enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)