India and Chile Forge New Economic and Strategic Partnerships

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font convened at Hyderabad House on Tuesday, emphasizing the development of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and Chile. The agreement aims to bolster both nations' economies by enhancing trade and emphasizing critical minerals.

During the meeting, PM Modi underscored India's readiness to share its expertise in sectors such as Digital Public Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, and Railways. Emphasizing the geographical significance of Chile, an agreement on Antarctica exploration reflects deepening strategic ties, with Chile serving as a critical gateway to the icy continent.

The leaders celebrated Chile's embrace of yoga and mutual health initiatives, including National Yoga Day on November 4. Discussions also touched upon collaboration in traditional medicine and defense, symbolizing strengthening trust. Modi welcomed new initiatives targeting untapped investment potential as India's relationship with Chile climbs new heights.

