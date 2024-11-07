Macrotech Developers Boosts Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition
Macrotech Developers has acquired Bain Capital's stake in three logistics park entities for Rs 307 crore. The move aims to bolster rental income following a strategic alignment involving digital infrastructure. This acquisition follows the purchase of Ivanhoe's stake for Rs 239.56 crore in September.
- Country:
- India
Realty giant Macrotech Developers recently acquired Bain Capital's stake in three industrial and logistics park ventures for Rs 307 crore. This acquisition forms part of Macrotech's strategic effort to enhance its annual rental income.
Macrotech, a leading player in India's real estate market operating under the Lodha brand, made headlines in May 2022 with a significant partnership with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge. This alliance planned an investment of around USD 1 billion into digital infrastructure across India.
This latest move follows Macrotech's acquisition of Ivanhoe Warehousing India Inc's stake for Rs 239.56 crore in September, further reinforcing their focus on industrial and logistics growth under the LILP brand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coforge Posts Robust Profit Growth Amid Strategic Acquisition
ITC Ltd Strengthens Hospitality Stake with Strategic Acquisitions
REHAU Expands Indian Market Presence with RED STAR Polymers Acquisition
Kataria Industries' Strategic Acquisition: A Leap in Steel Wire Market
REHAU Expands Its Edgeband Reach: Strategic Acquisition of RED STAR Polymers