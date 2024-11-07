Macrotech Developers Boosts Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

Realty giant Macrotech Developers recently acquired Bain Capital's stake in three industrial and logistics park ventures for Rs 307 crore. This acquisition forms part of Macrotech's strategic effort to enhance its annual rental income.

Macrotech, a leading player in India's real estate market operating under the Lodha brand, made headlines in May 2022 with a significant partnership with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge. This alliance planned an investment of around USD 1 billion into digital infrastructure across India.

This latest move follows Macrotech's acquisition of Ivanhoe Warehousing India Inc's stake for Rs 239.56 crore in September, further reinforcing their focus on industrial and logistics growth under the LILP brand.

