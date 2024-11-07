Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost in Latur Highway Crash
A fatal collision in Latur district of Maharashtra killed a woman, her daughters, and granddaughter. The crash involved a car and a tempo on the Nanded-Bidar highway, leaving three others injured. Police are investigating the accident, and the injured are receiving treatment.
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching accident claimed four lives on the Nanded-Bidar highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Thursday. Among the deceased were a 55-year-old woman and her two daughters, along with a granddaughter, according to local officials.
The collision occurred around 3.15 pm in Udgir tehsil when a car collided head-on with a tempo near the Maruti Mandir Ghat. The victims, identified as Mangalbai Govindrao Jadhav, her daughters Pratibha Sanjay Bhande and Pranita Pandurang Biradar, and granddaughter Ananya Ranjit Bhande, were traveling to Udgir for shopping.
In addition to the tragic fatalities, three more individuals sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention at Udgir's government hospital. The Vadhwana police have commenced the process of filing a case, though details on the vehicle occupancy of the injured remain unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Latur
- accident
- highway
- collision
- fatalities
- police
- injured
- investigation
- news
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Crack Down on E-Cigarette Trafficking
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Five Lives in Kerala
Cash Haul: Jharkhand Police Seizes Over 73 Lakhs in Dhanbad
High Court Grills Maharashtra Govt on Police Lapses in School Assault Case
Unrest Erupts in Lisbon Suburb Following Fatal Police Shooting