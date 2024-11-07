Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost in Latur Highway Crash

A heart-wrenching accident claimed four lives on the Nanded-Bidar highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Thursday. Among the deceased were a 55-year-old woman and her two daughters, along with a granddaughter, according to local officials.

The collision occurred around 3.15 pm in Udgir tehsil when a car collided head-on with a tempo near the Maruti Mandir Ghat. The victims, identified as Mangalbai Govindrao Jadhav, her daughters Pratibha Sanjay Bhande and Pranita Pandurang Biradar, and granddaughter Ananya Ranjit Bhande, were traveling to Udgir for shopping.

In addition to the tragic fatalities, three more individuals sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention at Udgir's government hospital. The Vadhwana police have commenced the process of filing a case, though details on the vehicle occupancy of the injured remain unclear.

