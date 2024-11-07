Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost in Latur Highway Crash

A fatal collision in Latur district of Maharashtra killed a woman, her daughters, and granddaughter. The crash involved a car and a tempo on the Nanded-Bidar highway, leaving three others injured. Police are investigating the accident, and the injured are receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:51 IST
Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost in Latur Highway Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching accident claimed four lives on the Nanded-Bidar highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Thursday. Among the deceased were a 55-year-old woman and her two daughters, along with a granddaughter, according to local officials.

The collision occurred around 3.15 pm in Udgir tehsil when a car collided head-on with a tempo near the Maruti Mandir Ghat. The victims, identified as Mangalbai Govindrao Jadhav, her daughters Pratibha Sanjay Bhande and Pranita Pandurang Biradar, and granddaughter Ananya Ranjit Bhande, were traveling to Udgir for shopping.

In addition to the tragic fatalities, three more individuals sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention at Udgir's government hospital. The Vadhwana police have commenced the process of filing a case, though details on the vehicle occupancy of the injured remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024