India Aims to Fortify Solar Glass Industry with Anti-Dumping Duties

The Indian commerce ministry recommends imposing an anti-dumping duty on certain solar glass imports from China and Vietnam. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies' investigation revealed that these imports caused material injury by undercutting prices. The proposed duties aim to protect domestic producers and maintain fair trade practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry has suggested implementing an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 677 per tonne on specific solar glass imports from China and Vietnam, aiming to defend domestic manufacturers.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) identified that 'Textured Toughened (Tempered) Coated and Uncoated Glass' imports were priced below normal value, leading to market dumping.

The DGTR's notification indicated that these imports had materially harmed the Indian industry, prompting a provisional duty recommendation, and the final imposition decision rests with the finance ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

