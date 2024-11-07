India Aims to Fortify Solar Glass Industry with Anti-Dumping Duties

The commerce ministry has suggested implementing an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 677 per tonne on specific solar glass imports from China and Vietnam, aiming to defend domestic manufacturers.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) identified that 'Textured Toughened (Tempered) Coated and Uncoated Glass' imports were priced below normal value, leading to market dumping.

The DGTR's notification indicated that these imports had materially harmed the Indian industry, prompting a provisional duty recommendation, and the final imposition decision rests with the finance ministry.

