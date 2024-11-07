Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, several international airlines have announced suspensions of their services to the region. This move comes amid growing concerns over the potential for broader conflicts in this volatile area.

Among the affected airlines are Aegean Airlines, which halted flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, and Air France-KLM, with its services to Beirut and Tel Aviv suspended for varied durations. These actions reflect a precautionary measure by air carriers in light of the current geopolitical climate.

Other airlines, including Delta, Emirates, and Lufthansa, have also followed suit, marking this as a significant disruption in air travel due to ongoing instability. While some airlines have announced specific suspension dates, others have left the duration open-ended, indicating a cautious stance as they monitor the developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)