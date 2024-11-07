HAL Faces Engine Delays for Tejas Aircraft Amid Supply Chain Woes

In a recent development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is engaged in discussions with American engine manufacturer General Electric over a delay in the delivery of engines for the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA). HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, DK Sunil, disclosed that General Electric has encountered supply chain disruptions owing to COVID-induced industry shutdowns. The engine maker has promised to expedite the production process under the LCA Mark 1A Program.

HAL has reassured that its aircraft manufacturing operations remain on track despite the delays. An order worth Rs 48,000 crore has already been placed for 83 aircraft, and another for 97 jets, valued at Rs 65,000 crore, is anticipated by the end of this financial year. The Defence Ministry has issued a tender to HAL for 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets in what represents the largest order for indigenous military hardware by the Indian government to date.

Sunil also mentioned ongoing negotiations with General Electric for the GE F414 engines, expecting to finalize the contract in the upcoming months. With factories in Bangalore and Nasik ramping up production, HAL aims to complete orders for 280 aircraft within eight years. Additionally, a Su-30MKI upgrade program is approaching completion, and export opportunities are being explored for the LCA and LCH, particularly in international markets like Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)