Left Menu

HAL Faces Engine Delays for Tejas Aircraft Amid Supply Chain Woes

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is negotiating with General Electric over delays in engine delivery for the Tejas light combat aircraft. Supply chain disruptions, attributed to COVID-related industry shutdowns, are blamed for the delay. HAL assures that aircraft manufacturing remains unaffected, with plans to complete orders for 280 units in eight years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:20 IST
HAL Faces Engine Delays for Tejas Aircraft Amid Supply Chain Woes
DK Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is engaged in discussions with American engine manufacturer General Electric over a delay in the delivery of engines for the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA). HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, DK Sunil, disclosed that General Electric has encountered supply chain disruptions owing to COVID-induced industry shutdowns. The engine maker has promised to expedite the production process under the LCA Mark 1A Program.

HAL has reassured that its aircraft manufacturing operations remain on track despite the delays. An order worth Rs 48,000 crore has already been placed for 83 aircraft, and another for 97 jets, valued at Rs 65,000 crore, is anticipated by the end of this financial year. The Defence Ministry has issued a tender to HAL for 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets in what represents the largest order for indigenous military hardware by the Indian government to date.

Sunil also mentioned ongoing negotiations with General Electric for the GE F414 engines, expecting to finalize the contract in the upcoming months. With factories in Bangalore and Nasik ramping up production, HAL aims to complete orders for 280 aircraft within eight years. Additionally, a Su-30MKI upgrade program is approaching completion, and export opportunities are being explored for the LCA and LCH, particularly in international markets like Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024