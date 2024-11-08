Left Menu

China's J-35A Stealth Fighter Takes Center Stage at Zhuhai Air Show

China is set to unveil its new J-35A stealth fighter jet at Zhuhai's air show, highlighting its aerospace ambitions amid U.S. tensions. The event underscores China's efforts to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce foreign dependence, with COMAC showcasing its commercial airliner capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 05:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 05:32 IST
China's J-35A Stealth Fighter Takes Center Stage at Zhuhai Air Show

China is poised to reveal its latest innovation in military aviation, the J-35A stealth fighter jet, at the Zhuhai air show next week. The biennial exhibition, a key event for the country's aerospace industry, will showcase China's expanding capabilities in both military and commercial aviation sectors.

The six-day China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, beginning on Tuesday in Zhuhai, is a significant platform for Beijing to display its strategic efforts in bolstering domestic aerospace manufacturing. This initiative comes as China seeks to assert regional military influence and reduce reliance on foreign imports amid rising geopolitical tensions with the United States.

A notable highlight of the air show will be the PLAAF's introduction of the J-35A to the public. This medium-sized stealth fighter, developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, symbolizes China's ambitions in advancing its aircraft carrier programs. The event also marks a post-pandemic milestone for the industry, as global players like Airbus and COMAC navigate the evolving landscape of commercial aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024