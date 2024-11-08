China's J-35A Stealth Fighter Takes Center Stage at Zhuhai Air Show

China is poised to reveal its latest innovation in military aviation, the J-35A stealth fighter jet, at the Zhuhai air show next week. The biennial exhibition, a key event for the country's aerospace industry, will showcase China's expanding capabilities in both military and commercial aviation sectors.

The six-day China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, beginning on Tuesday in Zhuhai, is a significant platform for Beijing to display its strategic efforts in bolstering domestic aerospace manufacturing. This initiative comes as China seeks to assert regional military influence and reduce reliance on foreign imports amid rising geopolitical tensions with the United States.

A notable highlight of the air show will be the PLAAF's introduction of the J-35A to the public. This medium-sized stealth fighter, developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, symbolizes China's ambitions in advancing its aircraft carrier programs. The event also marks a post-pandemic milestone for the industry, as global players like Airbus and COMAC navigate the evolving landscape of commercial aviation.

