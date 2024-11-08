Left Menu

IHCL's Iconic Heritage Expansion: The Claridges Joins Portfolio

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has signed a management contract for The Claridges, a landmark hotel in Delhi, starting April 2025. This move is part of IHCL's growth strategy to boost its presence in major metro cities with iconic properties, enhancing its luxury hospitality offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:07 IST
  • India

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), owned by the Tata Group and India's largest hospitality firm, is set to manage the iconic hotel 'The Claridges' from April 2025. This partnership reflects IHCL's strategy of fortifying its brand through the acquisition of distinguished properties in major metropolitan areas.

Established in 1955, The Claridges stands as a symbol of luxurious sophistication, seamlessly merging classic charm with modern amenities across its 119 rooms and suites. Located in Lutyens' Delhi, this hotel represents an essential strategic addition to IHCL's portfolio, positioning it at one of Delhi's most esteemed locales.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO of IHCL, remarked on this strategic expansion, expressing enthusiasm about the potential growth for both the brand and their metropolitan market presence. Suresh Nanda from Claridges Hotels Pvt Ltd shared similar sentiments, highlighting the advantages of partnering with a globally acclaimed hospitality leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

