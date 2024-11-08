Left Menu

Tragic Crash on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Claims Three Lives

Three people, including two children, died when a bus from Ayodhya to Vrindavan collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, leaving several others critically injured. Police have informed the victims' families, and traffic was temporarily disrupted.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal collision occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Friday morning, claiming the lives of three individuals, including two children. The tragic accident involved a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat that crashed into the rear of a stationary canter truck, police reported.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Bhadoria, the bus was en route from Ayodhya to Vrindavan carrying around 40 passengers. The crash, which took place near Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district at approximately 6 am, left eight passengers critically injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where, unfortunately, three succumbed to their injuries. Authorities identified the deceased as Radha Ben, aged 60, two-year-old Isha Patel, and thirteen-year-old Yug. The accident temporarily disrupted traffic flow on the expressway as emergency services responded to the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

