Chaos on Kolkata's Metro: Passenger Disrupts Services
Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor in Kolkata were halted for 42 minutes after a man attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train near Sovabazar-Sutanuti. The incident led to truncated train operations until full services resumed. The man's condition remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Metro services on Kolkata's Dakshineswar-New Garia line witnessed a significant disruption on Friday when a man leaped in front of an oncoming train, causing chaos at the Sovabazar-Sutanuti station.
The 30-year-old's suicide attempt at 12.45 pm resulted in both up and down lines halting operations for 42 minutes while emergency services intervened.
During this period, truncated services managed to partially maintain connectivity on two sections: between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum, and from Central to Kavi Subhas (New Garia). The man's health status remains uncertain as he was rushed to a hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Northern Norway Train Incident: A Close Shave
Hydrogen-Powered Mobility: A Game Changer for India's Transportation
UN Experts Urge Thailand to Prevent Impunity in 2004 Tak Bai Incident as Statute of Limitations Nears
Highway Ambush: Clash Over Prisoner Transport in Islamabad
Traffic Cop Dragged in Shocking Incident