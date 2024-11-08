Chaos on Kolkata's Metro: Passenger Disrupts Services

The Metro services on Kolkata's Dakshineswar-New Garia line witnessed a significant disruption on Friday when a man leaped in front of an oncoming train, causing chaos at the Sovabazar-Sutanuti station.

The 30-year-old's suicide attempt at 12.45 pm resulted in both up and down lines halting operations for 42 minutes while emergency services intervened.

During this period, truncated services managed to partially maintain connectivity on two sections: between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum, and from Central to Kavi Subhas (New Garia). The man's health status remains uncertain as he was rushed to a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)