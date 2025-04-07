Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Soil Transport and Construction Irregularities in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's revenue minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has demanded firm action against illegal soil transportation and royalty fraud within Thane Municipal Corporation limits. He criticized delayed action on known infractions, urged strict adherence to regulations, and plans direct inspections to curb unauthorized constructions.

In a decisive move, Maharashtra's revenue minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has ordered stringent measures to combat the illegal transport of soil and embezzlement of royalties in Thane's jurisdiction. Officials are to take immediate action against errant contractors.

Bawankule highlighted delays in addressing irregularities known since 2018, including a significant Rs 4.83 crore revenue loss linked to unauthorized soil transport by contractors assigned to the Thane Municipal Corporation's sewerage project. The minister insisted on compliance with minor mineral transport regulations.

Further, he mandated the setup of government land demarcation boards and repossession of vacant plots. Bawankule also announced inspection plans for Mira Bhayandar to curtail unauthorized construction, calling for a thorough review of permits and RERA approvals for new projects to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

