Bengaluru Molestation Incident Sparks Political Controversy

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara faced backlash following remarks on the frequency of molestation cases in Bengaluru, describing them as occasional occurrences in a large urban center. His comments followed a recent incident in Suddaguntepalya where a woman was attacked, prompting questions about the city's safety measures.

The BJP was quick to criticize Parameshwara, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenging Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her slogan about women's empowerment. The opposition called the minister's remarks irresponsible, accusing the Congress-led government of downplaying serious crimes.

Despite efforts by the city police to maintain law and order, the BJP claims the minister's statements reflect a broader incompetence in handling sensitive issues, highlighting ongoing concerns over safety and the effectiveness of the state's governance.

