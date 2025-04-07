Public Stabbing Incident Shocks Southwest Delhi

In a shocking incident at the Kirbi Place bus stop in southwest Delhi, a 19-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a 20-year-old man in full public view. Eyewitnesses reported the incident, leading to a prompt police investigation.

The attack left the victim with severe injuries to her neck and abdomen, while the assailant, identified as Amit, also injured himself with the same weapon. Both individuals were swiftly transported to DDU Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities revealed that the two were previously friends who had fallen out over an undisclosed issue. As a police investigation is underway, a video of the incident has circulated across social media, drawing public attention and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)