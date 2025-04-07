Left Menu

Public Stabbing Incident Shocks Southwest Delhi

A 19-year-old woman was attacked by a man in southwest Delhi, leading to both being hospitalized. The incident, involving friends turned adversaries, was captured in a circulating video. Police are investigating the matter after registering a case against the accused, Amit, following a public alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:04 IST
Public Stabbing Incident Shocks Southwest Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at the Kirbi Place bus stop in southwest Delhi, a 19-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a 20-year-old man in full public view. Eyewitnesses reported the incident, leading to a prompt police investigation.

The attack left the victim with severe injuries to her neck and abdomen, while the assailant, identified as Amit, also injured himself with the same weapon. Both individuals were swiftly transported to DDU Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities revealed that the two were previously friends who had fallen out over an undisclosed issue. As a police investigation is underway, a video of the incident has circulated across social media, drawing public attention and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

