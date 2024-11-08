Left Menu

Welspun Corp Boosts Future Growth with Strategic Investments

Welspun Corp reported a 27% fall in net profit for the September quarter, mainly due to decreased income. Despite the decline, the board approved investment proposals worth over Rs 2,000 crore for expansions in India and Saudi Arabia, including new ductile iron and LSAW pipe facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:04 IST
Welspun Corp Boosts Future Growth with Strategic Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Welspun Corp announced a significant financial setback, revealing a 27% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 282.96 crore for the September quarter, primarily due to reduced income.

Despite these challenges, the company disclosed several ambitious investment proposals exceeding Rs 2,000 crore to enhance its operations both domestically and internationally, with a particular focus on India and Saudi Arabia. Among these are plans to boost ductile iron pipes capacity and establish a new 350 KMTPA LSAW pipes facility.

The financial blueprint includes funding these ventures through a mix of USD 140 million in debt and internal resources. The completion of these projects is expected by April 2026, signaling a notable expansion strategy for Welspun Corp amid its current profit dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024