Welspun Corp Boosts Future Growth with Strategic Investments
Welspun Corp reported a 27% fall in net profit for the September quarter, mainly due to decreased income. Despite the decline, the board approved investment proposals worth over Rs 2,000 crore for expansions in India and Saudi Arabia, including new ductile iron and LSAW pipe facilities.
On Friday, Welspun Corp announced a significant financial setback, revealing a 27% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 282.96 crore for the September quarter, primarily due to reduced income.
Despite these challenges, the company disclosed several ambitious investment proposals exceeding Rs 2,000 crore to enhance its operations both domestically and internationally, with a particular focus on India and Saudi Arabia. Among these are plans to boost ductile iron pipes capacity and establish a new 350 KMTPA LSAW pipes facility.
The financial blueprint includes funding these ventures through a mix of USD 140 million in debt and internal resources. The completion of these projects is expected by April 2026, signaling a notable expansion strategy for Welspun Corp amid its current profit dip.

