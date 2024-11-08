Harsha Vardhan Agarwal Named President-Elect of FICCI
Harsha Vardhan Agarwal has been appointed as the President-Elect of FICCI, succeeding Anish Shah. Agarwal, currently FICCI's Senior VP, is a leader at Emami Group and will take over at the 97th Annual General Meeting. Recognized in 'FORTY UNDER 40', he drives Emami's FMCG business growth.
In a significant announcement, the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) has appointed Harsha Vardhan Agarwal as President-Elect of FICCI, a key industry body in India. Agarwal is currently serving as the Senior Vice President of FICCI and will transition into the presidential role following the 97th Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21 in New Delhi.
Agarwal will succeed Anish Shah at the helm of the apex business chamber. Drawing from his expansive experience, he is a second-generation leader of the Emami Group, a diversified business conglomerate valued at over USD 3.1 billion. Agarwal's leadership acumen was earlier recognized when he was named as one of India's Hottest Young Business Leaders in the exclusive 'FORTY UNDER 40' list by The Economic Times and Spencer Stuart in 2016.
As the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Limited, Agarwal plays a pivotal role in steering the company's FMCG business. He is also a significant contributor to the strategic think-tank of the Emami Group, driving innovative growth strategies for the organization. (ANI)
