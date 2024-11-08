Left Menu

Demonetisation: A Decade Later, The Controversy Continues

Rahul Gandhi criticizes demonetisation for devastating MSMEs, accusing it of fostering monopolies and increasing cash usage. He calls for policies that unlock business potential. On its 8th anniversary, Congress highlights its adverse effects on economies, citing unchanged black money levels and increased cash in circulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:07 IST
Demonetisation: A Decade Later, The Controversy Continues
  • India

On the eighth anniversary of demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the policy for its continued impact on the Indian economy, particularly on MSMEs which he alleges has led to monopolistic practices.

Gandhi also highlighted that despite initial promises to curb cash transactions, Indian cash usage has reached heights not seen since before the demonetisation move.

Gandhi and Congress argue that the demonetisation, rather than reducing black money as intended, delivered a destructive blow to the economy while failing to stem the tide of cash transactions.

