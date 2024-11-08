Demonetisation: A Decade Later, The Controversy Continues

On the eighth anniversary of demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the policy for its continued impact on the Indian economy, particularly on MSMEs which he alleges has led to monopolistic practices.

Gandhi also highlighted that despite initial promises to curb cash transactions, Indian cash usage has reached heights not seen since before the demonetisation move.

Gandhi and Congress argue that the demonetisation, rather than reducing black money as intended, delivered a destructive blow to the economy while failing to stem the tide of cash transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)