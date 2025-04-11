Farooq Abdullah's Dual Critique: Extradition Praise and Black Money Query

In a recent press interaction, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah commended the central government for facilitating the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case. However, he simultaneously questioned the BJP's failure to deliver on their pledge to repatriate black money and distribute Rs 15 lakh to citizens.

Abdullah also highlighted a fatwa from Saudi Arabia's Fatwa Board, emphasizing that Islam is the definitive religion, and cautioned against supporting those deemed enemies of the faith. The fatwa addressed concerns about attempts to unify religious texts and institutions under a singular entity, a proposition Abdullah rejected.

Touching on domestic matters, Abdullah commented on the PDP protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, affirming the right to protest in a democratic nation. The National Conference plans to contest the act's legitimacy in the Supreme Court, reinforcing their commitment to constitutional pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)