Left Menu

Israel to Reopen Kissufim Crossing Amid International Pressure

Israel plans to reopen the Kissufim crossing to increase aid flow into Gaza's southern region. The decision follows international pressure, particularly from U.S. officials, amid warnings of a humanitarian crisis. Engineering work was completed to build inspection points and roads for the new passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:40 IST
Israel to Reopen Kissufim Crossing Amid International Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to growing international pressure, Israel announced Friday plans to reopen the Kissufim crossing in central Gaza to boost aid movement to the beleaguered region's southern part.

This decision follows warnings from aid groups of an escalating humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, where Israeli military operations have persisted for over a month. Army engineers recently finished constructing inspection points and roads necessary for the reopening.

In a move highlighting international concerns, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previously called on Israel to take concrete measures to alleviate the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Their letter, published online, demanded Israel open a fifth crossing by the end of the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024