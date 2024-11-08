Israel to Reopen Kissufim Crossing Amid International Pressure

In response to growing international pressure, Israel announced Friday plans to reopen the Kissufim crossing in central Gaza to boost aid movement to the beleaguered region's southern part.

This decision follows warnings from aid groups of an escalating humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, where Israeli military operations have persisted for over a month. Army engineers recently finished constructing inspection points and roads necessary for the reopening.

In a move highlighting international concerns, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previously called on Israel to take concrete measures to alleviate the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Their letter, published online, demanded Israel open a fifth crossing by the end of the month.

