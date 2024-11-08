Israel to Reopen Kissufim Crossing Amid International Pressure
Israel plans to reopen the Kissufim crossing to increase aid flow into Gaza's southern region. The decision follows international pressure, particularly from U.S. officials, amid warnings of a humanitarian crisis. Engineering work was completed to build inspection points and roads for the new passage.
In response to growing international pressure, Israel announced Friday plans to reopen the Kissufim crossing in central Gaza to boost aid movement to the beleaguered region's southern part.
This decision follows warnings from aid groups of an escalating humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, where Israeli military operations have persisted for over a month. Army engineers recently finished constructing inspection points and roads necessary for the reopening.
In a move highlighting international concerns, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previously called on Israel to take concrete measures to alleviate the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Their letter, published online, demanded Israel open a fifth crossing by the end of the month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
