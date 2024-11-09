North Korea's GPS Disruption Raises Concerns
North Korea caused GPS interference affecting ships and private aircraft over two days, according to South Korea's military and reported by Yonhap news agency. This interference highlights potential risks in regional navigation and safety.
- South Korea
North Korea staged GPS interference, impacting ship and aircraft operations on Friday and Saturday.
According to South Korea's military, the disruptions were reported by the Yonhap news agency, raising regional navigation and safety concerns.
This interference highlights potential vulnerabilities in maritime and aviation sectors.
