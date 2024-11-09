Left Menu

North Korea's GPS Disruption Raises Concerns

North Korea caused GPS interference affecting ships and private aircraft over two days, according to South Korea's military and reported by Yonhap news agency. This interference highlights potential risks in regional navigation and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-11-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 08:09 IST
North Korea's GPS Disruption Raises Concerns
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea staged GPS interference, impacting ship and aircraft operations on Friday and Saturday.

According to South Korea's military, the disruptions were reported by the Yonhap news agency, raising regional navigation and safety concerns.

This interference highlights potential vulnerabilities in maritime and aviation sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Columbia Reports First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu

British Columbia Reports First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu

 Global
2
Wallabies' Triumphant Turnaround at Twickenham

Wallabies' Triumphant Turnaround at Twickenham

 Global
3
Phil Salt's Heroic Century Powers England to Victory

Phil Salt's Heroic Century Powers England to Victory

 Global
4
Trump's Cabinet Picks: A New Direction

Trump's Cabinet Picks: A New Direction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's New Framework for Climate Equity: Balancing Welfare and Climate Action

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024