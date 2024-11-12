Left Menu

L&T to Power Up India with Major Thermal Plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions announced securing a key contract from NTPC for setting up significant thermal power plants in India. The Rs 15,000 crore project includes developing Stage-II plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, focusing on design to commissioning of critical components and systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, part of Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, has received a pivotal contract from NTPC to develop major thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Worth over Rs 15,000 crore, the project aims to construct Stage-II facilities at Gadarwara and Nabinagar, bolstering India's power infrastructure.

The company will undertake the main plant packages, which comprise a 2x800 MW thermal power plant at Gadarwara and a 3x800 MW facility at Nabinagar. The project scope encompasses the full spectrum of activities—from design and engineering to manufacturing and installation of essential systems like boilers and turbines.

Larsen & Toubro will manage all facets of mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, and civil engineering work. 'Securing the LNTP contract underscores our expertise in delivering top-notch solutions,' said Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & President (Energy). 'We are determined to execute these projects to our rigorous standards within the specified timeframe.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

