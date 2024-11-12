Air India and Vistara Merger: A New Era in Indian Aviation

In a significant development for the Indian aviation sector, Air India announced on Tuesday that it has finalized its merger with Vistara. This move creates a unified airline that will operate over 5,600 weekly flights, reaching more than 90 destinations. The merger is seen as a pivotal step in the ongoing transformation of Air India following its privatization.

Singapore Airlines emerges as a major stakeholder, holding 25.1% of the larger Air India entity. This comes after Vistara, previously a joint venture with Tata Group, now fully integrates with Air India to form a comprehensive full-service airline.

Air India's Managing Director and CEO, Campbell Wilson, stated that the merger represents the conclusion of the consolidation and restructuring phase of Air India's post-privatization journey. Over the past two years, extensive efforts have been made by the teams across the four airlines under the group to achieve a seamless integration.

