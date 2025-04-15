Left Menu

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Singapore's Response to Global Trade Turbulence

Singapore faces unprecedented global uncertainty due to US-imposed tariffs. Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlights the challenges of losing a supportive external environment and stresses unity in navigating this crisis. The country must adapt to new trade dynamics and prepare for prolonged economic turbulence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-04-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 06:31 IST
Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Singapore's Response to Global Trade Turbulence
  • Singapore

Singapore is navigating uncharted economic waters as the United States enacts sweeping tariffs, disrupting the global trade landscape. Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong warns of long-lasting uncertainties that require a unified national approach to tackle effectively.

Speaking at a dialogue hosted by the National Trades Union Congress, Lee emphasized the need for Singaporeans to grasp the gravity of the situation. Singapore has weathered past crises, but Lee noted that the traditional safety nets—unity and a stable global economic system—are now being dismantled, particularly with the US's shift away from the Most Favoured Nation principle.

Global repercussions are already being felt, with the Ministry of Trade and Industry lowering Singapore's growth forecast for 2025. A newly formed task force aims to mitigate these impacts, focusing on job security and economic strategies. As the world adjusts to a new trade order, Singapore remains vigilant about its economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

