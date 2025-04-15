Explosive Events: Blasts Rock Kursk

Explosions rattled the Russian city of Kursk, situated close to the Ukrainian frontier, in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the Baza and SHOT Telegram channels, which often draw from security service sources, the blasts caused damage to nearby residential structures.

In the aftermath, both channels presented images depicting a multi-storey apartment building engulfed in flames during the nighttime, drawing significant attention online.

The extent of the damage and the causes of the blasts remain uncertain as authorities continue their investigation into this startling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)