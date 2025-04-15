Explosive Events: Blasts Rock Kursk
A series of explosions occurred in the Russian city of Kursk near the Ukrainian border, causing damage to residential buildings. This incident was reported by the Baza and SHOT Telegram channels, known for sourcing information from security services and law enforcement. Photos showed a multi-storey building in flames.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:59 IST
Explosions rattled the Russian city of Kursk, situated close to the Ukrainian frontier, in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the Baza and SHOT Telegram channels, which often draw from security service sources, the blasts caused damage to nearby residential structures.
In the aftermath, both channels presented images depicting a multi-storey apartment building engulfed in flames during the nighttime, drawing significant attention online.
The extent of the damage and the causes of the blasts remain uncertain as authorities continue their investigation into this startling incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kursk
- blasts
- Russia
- Ukraine
- border
- explosions
- Baza
- SHOT
- security services
- fire
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Declining Tourism: US Faces Challenges Amid Political Climate and Border Issues
Brushstrokes Across Borders: The Art of ASEAN-India Collaboration
Border Tensions Erupt: Nagaland's Villagers Clash
Space Rocket Explosions and Brain Chip Innovations: The Latest in Science
Israel Greenlights $1.3 Billion For Gaza Border Area Development