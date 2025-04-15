Paige Bueckers Shines as No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft, Marks a New Era

UConn's Paige Bueckers took the spotlight as she was chosen first in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. Known for her dynamic play style, Bueckers has been compared to basketball legend Diana Taurasi since high school. The selection was almost a given after her stellar performance with UConn.

"You don't ever want to assume anything in life," Bueckers informed the press after donning the Wings jersey at the Manhattan event, signaling a promising new chapter.

Despite injuries that sidelined her for parts of her college career, Bueckers bounced back, averaging nearly 20 points a game. With young international talent like French center Dominique Malonga also making waves in the draft, the WNBA continues to expand its global footprint.

