Indian Stock Markets Tumble Amid Weak Earnings and Global Cues

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, opened in the red due to a cyclical earnings slowdown and global cues. Concerns over weak earnings, foreign fund outflows, and surging retail inflation have further strained market sentiment, with significant stock losses noted. Investors await key economic indicators for future market directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:11 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market witnessed downturns on Wednesday as key indices, Sensex and Nifty50, started the day in negative territory. This trend extended a four-day losing streak, largely driven by emerging cyclical earnings concerns and adverse global signals that overshadowed investor outlooks.

Market activity at the National Stock Exchange highlighted NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, and Asian Paints as significant gainers. Conversely, stocks like Mahindra and Mahindra, which fell over 2.42%, along with Maruti, BPSL, Apollo Hospitals, and Nestle India, posted notable declines.

Sectorally, Bank, Financial Services, and IT sectors demonstrated resilience, opening in green, whereas others did not. Domestically, the investor mood suffered due to a spike in October's retail inflation to 6.21%, intensifying above the RBI's target. This inflation surge dims hopes for an RBI rate cut during the forthcoming policy review.

The Index of Industrial Production showed moderate growth, adding to the complexity of market dynamics. As investors remain wary of volatile global markets impacted by the fading post-election momentum in the US, attention is pivoting towards forthcoming US inflation data, establishing a foundational cue for Federal Reserve's interest strategies.

In-depth market scrutiny is warranted as prominent companies prepare to disclose their second quarterly results. This includes giants like Apollo Tyres and other sectors undergoing performance reviews, which will likely inform near-future trading perspectives for market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

