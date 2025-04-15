Left Menu

Tragic Echoes: Disturbing Case of Child Assault in Raipur

A 13-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Raipur, India. The incident occurred when the girl visited the boy's house to play, where he lured her with chocolate. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking incident of a three-year-old girl being allegedly raped by a teenager has sent ripples of alarm across Raipur, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, a 13-year-old boy, was promptly detained following Monday's disturbing events in the Pandri police station jurisdiction. According to officials, the young girl had innocently gone to the boy's house to play when the horrifying crime was committed, reportedly after the accused tempted her with chocolate.

After the crime, the girl was found crying near her home, where she disclosed the ordeal to her mother, leading to the immediate filing of an FIR by her parents. The accused faces serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Meanwhile, the young victim has undergone a medical examination, with investigations continuing apace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

