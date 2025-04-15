Tragic Echoes: Disturbing Case of Child Assault in Raipur

The shocking incident of a three-year-old girl being allegedly raped by a teenager has sent ripples of alarm across Raipur, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, a 13-year-old boy, was promptly detained following Monday's disturbing events in the Pandri police station jurisdiction. According to officials, the young girl had innocently gone to the boy's house to play when the horrifying crime was committed, reportedly after the accused tempted her with chocolate.

After the crime, the girl was found crying near her home, where she disclosed the ordeal to her mother, leading to the immediate filing of an FIR by her parents. The accused faces serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Meanwhile, the young victim has undergone a medical examination, with investigations continuing apace.

(With inputs from agencies.)