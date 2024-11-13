Left Menu

Aluminium Industry Calls for Revamped Import Duties Amid Challenges

The Aluminium Association of India urges the government to increase import duties on primary, downstream aluminium, and aluminium scrap to combat the influx of low-quality imports that disrupt the local market. Recommendations include adjusting duties to bolster domestic production competitiveness and address high energy costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:00 IST
Aluminium Industry Calls for Revamped Import Duties Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) has urged the government to raise import duties on primary aluminium to 10 percent and downstream aluminium to 12.5 percent from the current rate of 7.5 percent. The call for increased duties is part of a broader strategy to curtail the import of low-grade aluminium scrap, which currently benefits from lower tariffs.

The influx of aluminium from countries with surplus capacity, like China, has disrupted the domestic industry, leading to requests for higher import duties from organisations like the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI). They argue that raising these tariffs could reinvigorate local production by correcting an inverted duty structure that burdens domestic producers.

The aluminium industry also highlights the crippling effect of high energy costs, exacerbated by the GST compensation cess on coal. By removing or offsetting this cess, the industry believes it can reduce operational costs and align more closely with global production standards, amplifying its investment appeal as demand continues to grow towards 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024