Left Menu

VB-G RAM G: Advancing Rural Employment and Development

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the VB-G RAM G Bill as a significant step beyond MGNREGA, ensuring 125 days of rural employment and addressing misinformation. The scheme's Rs 1.51 trillion budget aims to enhance rural prosperity, guaranteeing jobs and supporting small farmers during the agricultural season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:08 IST
VB-G RAM G: Advancing Rural Employment and Development
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the spread of misinformation concerning the VB-G RAM G Bill, lauding it as a progressive measure surpassing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a timely post on the platform X, Chouhan disclosed that the new initiative, officially sanctioned by the president, will allocate over Rs 1.51 trillion towards the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme. The plan ensures sufficient funds for rural employment, pledging 125 days of work compared to 100 days under the previous arrangement. The minister underscored enhanced provisions, including unemployment allowances and compensation for late wage payments.

Chouhan emphasized that the VB-G RAM G scheme is crafted to align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per year for every rural household with willing adult members, focusing on empowerment, growth, and resilience within India's rural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025