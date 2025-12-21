VB-G RAM G: Advancing Rural Employment and Development
Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the VB-G RAM G Bill as a significant step beyond MGNREGA, ensuring 125 days of rural employment and addressing misinformation. The scheme's Rs 1.51 trillion budget aims to enhance rural prosperity, guaranteeing jobs and supporting small farmers during the agricultural season.
On Sunday, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the spread of misinformation concerning the VB-G RAM G Bill, lauding it as a progressive measure surpassing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
In a timely post on the platform X, Chouhan disclosed that the new initiative, officially sanctioned by the president, will allocate over Rs 1.51 trillion towards the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme. The plan ensures sufficient funds for rural employment, pledging 125 days of work compared to 100 days under the previous arrangement. The minister underscored enhanced provisions, including unemployment allowances and compensation for late wage payments.
Chouhan emphasized that the VB-G RAM G scheme is crafted to align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per year for every rural household with willing adult members, focusing on empowerment, growth, and resilience within India's rural landscape.
