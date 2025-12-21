BJP's Triumph in Local Body Polls: A Testament to Constructive Governance

In a pointed remark aimed at the opposition, BJP MP Ashok Chavan emphasized the significance of recent local body poll outcomes as a testament to the electorate's preference for constructive governance. He noted that the public stands behind development initiatives over mere criticism, as evidenced by their overwhelming support for the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Having transitioned from being a Congress stalwart to a member of the BJP earlier this year, Chavan remarked on the coalition's landslide victories in towns and councils within the Nanded district. This success, he suggested, reflects robust faith in the BJP's strategies and governance.

Chavan further indicated that the results not only reinforce their current mandate but also set the stage for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, citing the impressive 48 percent win rate of BJP councillors and the significant election of party members to leadership roles within municipal councils as a pivotal achievement.

