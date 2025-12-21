Left Menu

BJP's Triumph in Local Body Polls: A Testament to Constructive Governance

BJP MP Ashok Chavan praised the recent local body poll results as a validation of constructive governance. The BJP-led coalition, Mahayuti, achieved significant victories in municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Chavan highlighted the importance of development over criticism, forecasting implications for upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Updated: 21-12-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a pointed remark aimed at the opposition, BJP MP Ashok Chavan emphasized the significance of recent local body poll outcomes as a testament to the electorate's preference for constructive governance. He noted that the public stands behind development initiatives over mere criticism, as evidenced by their overwhelming support for the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Having transitioned from being a Congress stalwart to a member of the BJP earlier this year, Chavan remarked on the coalition's landslide victories in towns and councils within the Nanded district. This success, he suggested, reflects robust faith in the BJP's strategies and governance.

Chavan further indicated that the results not only reinforce their current mandate but also set the stage for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, citing the impressive 48 percent win rate of BJP councillors and the significant election of party members to leadership roles within municipal councils as a pivotal achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

