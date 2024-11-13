Left Menu

Eastern Railway Achieves Record Freight Loading Growth

Eastern Railway has achieved a record 54.888 million tonnes of freight loading from April to October in the 2024-25 fiscal, a 22.4% increase compared to the previous year. Freight earnings rose by 30.68%, reaching Rs 5,102.46 crores. Coal accounted for most of the freight, with 38.947 million tonnes loaded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:59 IST
The Eastern Railway (ER) has reached a milestone, achieving a record freight loading of 54.888 million tonnes between April and October in the 2024-25 fiscal year. This represents a 22.4% increase over the corresponding period last year, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The increase in freight loading has significantly boosted ER's earnings, which soared by 30.68%, amounting to Rs 5,102.46 crores, compared to Rs 3,904.34 crores during the same period in the previous fiscal year. The statement highlights the positive financial impact of this growth in freight activities.

Coal remains the dominant contributor to total freight volumes for ER, accounting for 38.947 million tonnes of the total 54.888 million tonnes loaded from April to October 2024. This emphasizes coal's critical role in ER's freight operations and overall economic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

