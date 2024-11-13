Left Menu

Power Surge: NCRTC's Drive Toward Seamless Commutes

The NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) successfully initiated power supply to Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations, marking a significant step towards operationalising the new section of the RRTS. This progress ensures seamless trial runs from New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad, with enhanced auxiliary sub-stations supporting operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has reached a vital milestone in its quest to operationalise a new route segment. Power supply has been effectively activated for Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations, signifying a leap closer to a fully operational service, according to an official report released Wednesday.

Seamless trial runs have been ongoing for the new RRTS segment from New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad in Delhi. Notably, the Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar facilities are gearing up for operations with newly energised auxiliary sub-stations now delivering 33 kV power essential for technical functions and station electrical systems.

As power is temporarily sourced from Ghaziabad until Sarai Kale Khan's RSS is fully functional, the NCRTC, in coordination with Power Transmission Corporations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, ensures adequate power distribution along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Latest News

