Blaze in Delhi Transport Bus Quelled Swiftly

In an incident that could have had dire consequences, a fire broke out in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus at the Rohini depot in Delhi's sector 37 on Friday morning.

The fire ignited just as the bus was leaving the depot, though fortunately, there were no passengers aboard. The driver managed to jump out of the vehicle unharmed.

Three fire tenders were promptly dispatched following an emergency call received at 9:48 am, and the flames were swiftly contained. No injuries have been reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

