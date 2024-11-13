Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Collision: Dozen Students Injured in Alambagh

An accident involving three e-rickshaws carrying schoolchildren and a car resulted in injuries to 12 students in Alambagh. Four suffered minor injuries, while others remain hospitalized. The car has been impounded, and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:55 IST
E-Rickshaw Collision: Dozen Students Injured in Alambagh
Six schoolchildren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An accident involving three e-rickshaws and a van left a dozen schoolchildren injured in Alambagh on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The incident, occurring around 8 am near Tedhi Puliya, had e-rickshaws carrying students from City Montessori School and Lucknow Public School collide with a Maruti Eeco van, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

While four of the students sustained minor injuries and were treated with first aid, the others required hospitalization. The car has been impounded as legal actions progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024