E-Rickshaw Collision: Dozen Students Injured in Alambagh

An accident involving three e-rickshaws and a van left a dozen schoolchildren injured in Alambagh on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The incident, occurring around 8 am near Tedhi Puliya, had e-rickshaws carrying students from City Montessori School and Lucknow Public School collide with a Maruti Eeco van, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

While four of the students sustained minor injuries and were treated with first aid, the others required hospitalization. The car has been impounded as legal actions progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)