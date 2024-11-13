India's Edible Oil Imports Decline Amid Rising Domestic Production
India's edible oil imports fell by 3.09% to 159.6 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 due to increased domestic oilseed production and lower demand linked to rising prices. Imports were valued at Rs 1,31,967 crore, with palm and soyabean oil imports decreasing while sunflower oil imports rose slightly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable shift, India's edible oil imports saw a 3.09% decline in the 2023-24 oil marketing year, reaching 159.6 lakh tonnes, according to data from industry body SEA.
This reduction is attributed to increased domestic oilseed production and a drop in demand as international prices push up domestic rates, impacting import levels.
Despite being the world's largest importer, the financial outlay for these imports slightly decreased to Rs 1,31,967 crore from Rs 1,38,424 crore year-on-year, with variations in the import volumes of palm, soyabean, and sunflower oils.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- edible oil
- imports
- SEA
- oilseeds
- prices
- palm oil
- soyabean
- sunflower
- production
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dhanteras Gold Sales Face Slow Start Amid High Prices
Transform Your Space: Millimetre™ Launches Festive Upgrades at Unbeatable Prices!
Indian Gold and Silver Buying Booms Amid Record High Prices
Global Commodity Prices Set to Fall Through 2026 Amid Historic Oil Glut and Supply Adjustments
Onion Express: India's Rail Solution to Volatile Prices