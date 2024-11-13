PESL's Sustainable Leap: A Rs 440 Crore Investment into the Future
Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) invests Rs 440 crore to expand its manufacturing at Mekaguda, introducing a third Bretonstone line from Italy. This aims to set global standards in sustainable production. The initiative reflects PESL's commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, poised for completion by March 2026.
- Country:
- India
Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) has announced a significant strategic investment of Rs 440 crore to expand its manufacturing capabilities at its cutting-edge facility in Mekaguda, Telangana.
The company revealed that this expansion would bring in PESL's third Bretonstone production line, sourced from the renowned Italian firm Breton S.p.A. This endeavor aims to set a new international standard for capacity and eco-friendly manufacturing.
Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of PESL, emphasized the dual focus on innovation and sustainability, asserting that the company aims to balance increased capacity with a commitment to environmental responsibility. By March 2026, PESL seeks to meet growing product demand and reinforce its reputation for excellence and integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy Greenlights Multibillion-Euro Defense Revamp
PM Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Kevadia, Boosts Tourism and Sustainability
PM Unveils Major Projects in Ekta Nagar to Elevate Tourism and Sustainability
Tragic Passing Unveils Exploitation of Migrant Workers in Italy
ADIPEC 2024: Pioneering AI and Sustainability in the Global Energy Sector