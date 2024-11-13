Left Menu

PESL's Sustainable Leap: A Rs 440 Crore Investment into the Future

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) invests Rs 440 crore to expand its manufacturing at Mekaguda, introducing a third Bretonstone line from Italy. This aims to set global standards in sustainable production. The initiative reflects PESL's commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, poised for completion by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:17 IST
  • India

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) has announced a significant strategic investment of Rs 440 crore to expand its manufacturing capabilities at its cutting-edge facility in Mekaguda, Telangana.

The company revealed that this expansion would bring in PESL's third Bretonstone production line, sourced from the renowned Italian firm Breton S.p.A. This endeavor aims to set a new international standard for capacity and eco-friendly manufacturing.

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of PESL, emphasized the dual focus on innovation and sustainability, asserting that the company aims to balance increased capacity with a commitment to environmental responsibility. By March 2026, PESL seeks to meet growing product demand and reinforce its reputation for excellence and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

