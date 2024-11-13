PESL's Sustainable Leap: A Rs 440 Crore Investment into the Future

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) has announced a significant strategic investment of Rs 440 crore to expand its manufacturing capabilities at its cutting-edge facility in Mekaguda, Telangana.

The company revealed that this expansion would bring in PESL's third Bretonstone production line, sourced from the renowned Italian firm Breton S.p.A. This endeavor aims to set a new international standard for capacity and eco-friendly manufacturing.

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of PESL, emphasized the dual focus on innovation and sustainability, asserting that the company aims to balance increased capacity with a commitment to environmental responsibility. By March 2026, PESL seeks to meet growing product demand and reinforce its reputation for excellence and integrity.

