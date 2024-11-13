Arunachal Pradesh: A Rising Hub for Inland Fishery under Modi's Vision
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlights Arunachal Pradesh's potential for increased inland water fishery by leveraging central schemes under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The state is encouraged to utilize modern technology and its water resources to boost production and export capabilities, aiming for regional self-sufficiency and economic development.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has underlined the untapped potential of the fisheries sector in Arunachal Pradesh. On a three-day visit, he recognized the state's vast inland water fish production capacity, urging the effective use of available resources.
Speaking at a press conference in the civil secretariat, Singh noted the significant rise in India's fish production under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2014, India's annual fish production was 96 lakh tonnes; it has now surged to 176 lakh tonnes, primarily from inland fisheries. Singh emphasized that with proper infrastructural support, Arunachal Pradesh could excel in fish production and even emerge as an exporter.
Singh stressed the importance of modern technology and central schemes like the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund to improve infrastructure and boost productivity in Arunachal Pradesh. He announced a Rs 19.5 crore sanction for a modern fish market in Ziro and encouraged training for state officials to implement advanced fish farming techniques, promising that increased production would foster youth employment and economic growth.
