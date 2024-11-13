Stunt Gone Wrong: Thar Stuck on Railway Tracks

A bizarre stunt nearly turned disastrous when a man drove his Mahindra Thar onto railway tracks in a reckless bid between Kanakpura-Dhankya stations. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has promptly intervened, seizing the vehicle and identifying the driver.

The potentially dangerous occurrence took place on Monday evening as the Thar became lodged between the tracks. A goods train approaching was halted just in time by an alert loco pilot who communicated the obstruction to nearby railway staff.

Authorities have filed charges under sections 153, 174, and 147 of the Railway Act, which could lead to severe penalties. A viral video of the incident has sparked public outrage over such risky behaviors on railway properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)