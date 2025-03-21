Rail Minister Clarifies: No Restrictions on Non-Alcoholic Drinks for Loco Pilots
Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed there are no restrictions on non-alcoholic beverages for loco pilots, in response to inquiries from MPs. The concern arose over a Southern Railway circular, criticized during the hot season. The directive has since been amended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed concerns regarding a restriction on non-alcoholic beverage consumption by loco pilots, confirming in the Rajya Sabha that no such restrictions exist.
The issue was raised by MPs Vaiko and M Shanmugam, who mentioned a Southern Railway circular advising against consuming soft drinks, fruits, cough syrup, and coconut water.
The MPs highlighted the unreasonableness of such measures during summer when loco pilots work in hot engine cabins. Minister Vaishnaw stated the directive has been amended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
