Rail Minister Clarifies: No Restrictions on Non-Alcoholic Drinks for Loco Pilots

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed concerns regarding a restriction on non-alcoholic beverage consumption by loco pilots, confirming in the Rajya Sabha that no such restrictions exist.

The issue was raised by MPs Vaiko and M Shanmugam, who mentioned a Southern Railway circular advising against consuming soft drinks, fruits, cough syrup, and coconut water.

The MPs highlighted the unreasonableness of such measures during summer when loco pilots work in hot engine cabins. Minister Vaishnaw stated the directive has been amended.

(With inputs from agencies.)