Quick Commerce Revolution: Retail Paradigm Shift
Quick commerce, defined by the delivery of consumer goods in 10-30 minutes, is reshaping the retail landscape. With a market projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, traditional Indian Kirana shops face a decline as consumers increasingly favor online platforms, driven by convenience and competitive pricing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
As consumers increasingly seek convenience in last-minute grocery deliveries, quick commerce companies are edging out traditional retailers, revealed a recent report.
The quick commerce sector is set to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2024 to USD 40 billion by 2030, according to data from Datum Intelligence.
This shift predominantly affects Kirana shops, with 46% of consumers reporting decreased spending at these traditional outlets. Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are among leaders in India's quick commerce market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uniform Initiative to Enhance Visitor Convenience at Mahakumbh 2025
Axis of Evil: A Marriage of Convenience Among Authoritarian States
Varroc Engineering Boosts Q2 Profits Amid Rural Market Growth
IEPFA, NCAER, and BSE Host Workshop on Digitalisation of Financial Education to Advance Investor Protection and Capital Market Growth