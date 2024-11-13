Left Menu

Quick Commerce Revolution: Retail Paradigm Shift

Quick commerce, defined by the delivery of consumer goods in 10-30 minutes, is reshaping the retail landscape. With a market projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, traditional Indian Kirana shops face a decline as consumers increasingly favor online platforms, driven by convenience and competitive pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As consumers increasingly seek convenience in last-minute grocery deliveries, quick commerce companies are edging out traditional retailers, revealed a recent report.

The quick commerce sector is set to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2024 to USD 40 billion by 2030, according to data from Datum Intelligence.

This shift predominantly affects Kirana shops, with 46% of consumers reporting decreased spending at these traditional outlets. Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are among leaders in India's quick commerce market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

