IIT Bhubaneswar's 'Simply-Swap': Revolutionizing Train Travel Convenience

Researchers at IIT Bhubaneswar have created the 'Simply-Swap' app, making seat swapping on trains convenient. Developed by students and faculty, the app allows users to request and accept seat swaps. If integrated into Indian Railways, it could greatly enhance passenger satisfaction. Talks for app commercialization are underway with startups.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar have launched a new app designed to simplify the process of seat swapping among train passengers. The innovation, announced on Monday, is aimed at improving travel convenience and satisfaction for rail travelers across India.

The application, simply named 'Simply-Swap,' was developed by IIT students Rustam Kumar and Sangam Mishra, alongside faculty advisors Srikant Gollapudi and Srinivas Pinisetty. It allows users to easily request and accept seat swaps by posting their current seat details and desired changes, streamlining what was previously a cumbersome process.

With potential integration into the Indian Railways, Simply-Swap could provide significant relief to passengers, making the journey more comfortable. IIT Bhubaneswar has revealed that discussions are currently ongoing with start-ups and venture capitalists for the app's commercialization, indicating a promising future for this innovative tool.

