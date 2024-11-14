Left Menu

Market Movements: Producer Prices and Fed Chair's Insights Shape Financial Landscape

U.S. markets brace for a cautious open following expected rises in producer prices and await insights from Fed Chair Powell. Producer price index growth aligns with forecasts, as jobless claims decrease, signaling a robust labor market. Investors analyze Fed's next rate move amidst inflation concerns and market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:49 IST
The U.S. stock market is poised for a restrained opening as the latest producer price surge aligns with predictions, while investors anticipate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forthcoming remarks on future interest rates.

The producer price index (PPI) demonstrated a 0.2% monthly increase in October, closely matching forecasts, although the annual increment of 2.4% slightly surpassed expectations. A decline in jobless claims to 217,000 last week underscores labor market resilience. Trade Nation analyst David Morrison noted investors are feeling tentative, reconsidering their financial moves.

Amidst such backdrop, investors have cautiously adjusted their expectations for a rate cut in December. This follows consistent consumer price data and upcoming economic insights to be shared by Chair Powell in Dallas. Meanwhile, market dynamics reflect these changes as Walt Disney shares surged 9% post-earnings report, while cryptocurrency-related stocks ride the wave of promising policy prospects under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

