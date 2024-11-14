Left Menu

Mumbai Metro One Extends Hours for Smooth Voting Day Commute

Mumbai Metro One will extend its operating hours on November 20, the day of the Maharashtra assembly poll, to facilitate smooth transportation for polling staff. The service will commence at 4 am and conclude at 1 am the following day, aiding in effective election logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:34 IST
Mumbai Metro One Extends Hours for Smooth Voting Day Commute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Metro One announced an extension of its operating hours on November 20, coinciding with the Maharashtra assembly poll. The move is aimed at facilitating easy commute for polling staff requiring early morning and late night travel options.

The service will begin earlier at 4 am, with the last metro set to depart at 1 am on November 21. These adjusted hours are intended to help election personnel reach polling stations by 5 am and return after securing election materials.

Responding to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) request, the metro service extension comes as the line is crucial for connecting major Western and Central Railway stations, ensuring election officials access to their assigned booths on time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024