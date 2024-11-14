Mumbai Metro One Extends Hours for Smooth Voting Day Commute

Mumbai Metro One announced an extension of its operating hours on November 20, coinciding with the Maharashtra assembly poll. The move is aimed at facilitating easy commute for polling staff requiring early morning and late night travel options.

The service will begin earlier at 4 am, with the last metro set to depart at 1 am on November 21. These adjusted hours are intended to help election personnel reach polling stations by 5 am and return after securing election materials.

Responding to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) request, the metro service extension comes as the line is crucial for connecting major Western and Central Railway stations, ensuring election officials access to their assigned booths on time.

