Expedited Development: Tughalqbad-Aerocity Corridor Gains Momentum
The Delhi government's revenue department has initiated land acquisition for the Tughalqbad-Aerocity corridor's construction, affecting 36 landowners in Khanpur village. The project involves a double-decker viaduct with a metro line on the upper deck and a flyover beneath. This development is part of DMRC's Phase 4 corridor.
The Delhi government's revenue department has issued a notification for acquiring over 1,500 square meters in Khanpur, South Delhi, to accelerate the Delhi Metro's Tughalqbad-Aerocity corridor's construction.
The area acquisition is under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, impacting 36 landowners. Objections can be raised within 60 days from October 30.
The development, backed by a social impact assessment from the Indian Institute of Public Administration, includes a double-decker viaduct and a flyover. Work on the upper metro deck and lower flyover is underway, marking South Delhi's first such project.
