Expedited Development: Tughalqbad-Aerocity Corridor Gains Momentum

The Delhi government's revenue department has issued a notification for acquiring over 1,500 square meters in Khanpur, South Delhi, to accelerate the Delhi Metro's Tughalqbad-Aerocity corridor's construction.

The area acquisition is under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, impacting 36 landowners. Objections can be raised within 60 days from October 30.

The development, backed by a social impact assessment from the Indian Institute of Public Administration, includes a double-decker viaduct and a flyover. Work on the upper metro deck and lower flyover is underway, marking South Delhi's first such project.

