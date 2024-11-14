Left Menu

Expedited Development: Tughalqbad-Aerocity Corridor Gains Momentum

The Delhi government's revenue department has initiated land acquisition for the Tughalqbad-Aerocity corridor's construction, affecting 36 landowners in Khanpur village. The project involves a double-decker viaduct with a metro line on the upper deck and a flyover beneath. This development is part of DMRC's Phase 4 corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:47 IST
Expedited Development: Tughalqbad-Aerocity Corridor Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's revenue department has issued a notification for acquiring over 1,500 square meters in Khanpur, South Delhi, to accelerate the Delhi Metro's Tughalqbad-Aerocity corridor's construction.

The area acquisition is under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, impacting 36 landowners. Objections can be raised within 60 days from October 30.

The development, backed by a social impact assessment from the Indian Institute of Public Administration, includes a double-decker viaduct and a flyover. Work on the upper metro deck and lower flyover is underway, marking South Delhi's first such project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024