Uber Unveils Safety and Earnings Enhancements for Drivers

Uber has announced a series of new features aiming to enhance safety, fairness, and convenience for its drivers. These updates, unveiled on Thursday, include SOS integration, helmet selfies, and preferences for female drivers to choose women riders, aiming to align the ride-hailing app's operations with India's road safety regulations.

In line with supporting the government's Code on Social Security, Uber promotes driver registration on the e-Shram portal, offering cash incentives to the first 10,000 drivers. New features like audio recording, upfront tipping, and instant payments are designed to not only enhance safety but also boost driver earnings and operational transparency.

According to Uber, these initiatives, which include a mentorship program and a Deactivation Review Center, emphasize empowerment. Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, emphasizes the company's commitment to offering better experiences for drivers while reinforcing safety and fairness on the road.

