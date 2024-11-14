Left Menu

Uber Unveils Safety and Earnings Enhancements for Drivers

Uber introduces new features for drivers, focusing on safety, earnings, and fairness. Key updates include SOS integration, helmet selfies, and women rider preference. To support India's Code on Social Security, Uber encourages gig worker registration on the e-Shram portal with incentives for drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:57 IST
Uber Unveils Safety and Earnings Enhancements for Drivers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uber has announced a series of new features aiming to enhance safety, fairness, and convenience for its drivers. These updates, unveiled on Thursday, include SOS integration, helmet selfies, and preferences for female drivers to choose women riders, aiming to align the ride-hailing app's operations with India's road safety regulations.

In line with supporting the government's Code on Social Security, Uber promotes driver registration on the e-Shram portal, offering cash incentives to the first 10,000 drivers. New features like audio recording, upfront tipping, and instant payments are designed to not only enhance safety but also boost driver earnings and operational transparency.

According to Uber, these initiatives, which include a mentorship program and a Deactivation Review Center, emphasize empowerment. Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, emphasizes the company's commitment to offering better experiences for drivers while reinforcing safety and fairness on the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024