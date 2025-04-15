Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Solar Leap and Digital Integration Initiatives

A delegation from the Delhi Assembly, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, visited Odisha to discuss the e-Vidhan initiative. They met with state officials, sharing strategies for a paperless legislative process. The visit also highlighted Delhi's plans for solar energy adoption, aiming to enhance legislative efficiency and promote sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A top delegation led by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has arrived in Odisha, marking a significant step in the national e-Vidhan initiative aimed at creating paperless legislative processes.

The delegation engaged with Odisha's leadership, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Speaker Surma Padhy, on digital attendance systems and solar energy plans. This exchange sets the stage for Delhi's move towards digital transformation in governance.

The visit signifies a pivotal focus on collaboration, with Delhi pledging to generate 550 kW solar energy. Odisha expressed interest in these advances, spotlighting the broader drive towards eco-friendly and efficient government practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

