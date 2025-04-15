Delhi Assembly's Solar Leap and Digital Integration Initiatives

A top delegation led by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has arrived in Odisha, marking a significant step in the national e-Vidhan initiative aimed at creating paperless legislative processes.

The delegation engaged with Odisha's leadership, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Speaker Surma Padhy, on digital attendance systems and solar energy plans. This exchange sets the stage for Delhi's move towards digital transformation in governance.

The visit signifies a pivotal focus on collaboration, with Delhi pledging to generate 550 kW solar energy. Odisha expressed interest in these advances, spotlighting the broader drive towards eco-friendly and efficient government practices.

